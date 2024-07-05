Lalu claims Modi govt could fall next month, BJP says he is 'hallucinating'





The remark was promptly dismissed by the BJP, which said the ailing septuagenarian was "hallucinating" and that the recent general elections were a reaffirmation of the people's faith in Modi's leadership.





Prasad made these predictions at an event organised to commemorate 28 years of the formation of his party, which he founded by splitting the Janata Dal.





Prasad, who spoke in a weak voice for less than 10 minutes, with younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav by his side, said "the Modi government is weak (kamzor). It can fall any time. It can fall in August".





He urged party workers to be prepared for such a scenario.





He highlighted that in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the RJD had increased its seat count and vote share compared to five years ago.





"For quite some time, we have been the single largest party in the Bihar assembly. Unlike many others, we have never compromised on ideology," said Prasad, a staunch opponent of the BJP, recalling his tenure and achievements, including the arrest of Lal Krishna Advani in 1990. -- PTI

