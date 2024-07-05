Kier Starmer with King Charles III

Kier Starmer with King Charles IIIJuly 05, 2024 17:08
Pic: @RoyalFamily
The new British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the King at Buckingham Palace. Starmer is headed to 10 Downing Street now where he will address people from outside his soon-to-be new house.
