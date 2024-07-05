Kier Starmer to meet King Charles after Sunak quits





Keir Starmer on Friday promised a phase of national renewal as Britain's Prime Minister-elect after he led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in a landmark UK general election with a gain of over 200 seats, as outgoing leader Rishi Sunak conceded defeat with his Conservative Party suffering its worst election defeat in history.





Starmer, 61, now stands poised to take charge at 10 Downing Street after his audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, following Sunak's meeting with the British monarch.

Labour leader Keir Starmer arrives at Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III will ask him to be the next UK prime minister.