Hemant Soren govt to face floor test on July 8
July 05, 2024  00:24
JMM executive president and former CM Hemant Soren takes oath as the CM
The floor test of the new government in Jharkhand, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren who took oath of office for the third time on Thursday, will be held on July 8 during a special session of the Jharkhand legislative assembly.  

Earlier on Thursday, Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Raj Bhavan, Ranchi.  

In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday slammed the BJP and said that the "arrogant people intoxicated with power" tried to "silence" him but with the support of the people, he was released from jail.  

Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28 after spending five months in jail.  

Before he took the oath, he posted a video message on X, in which he slammed "arrogant people intoxicated with power (BJP) who tried to silence me", and said, "Today, the public opinion of the people of Jharkhand will rise again. Jai Jharkhand, Jai Hind."  

"Today is July 4. On January 31, from the same place, I conveyed a message to you all on how the opposition has conspired against me. They were successful. For five months, they tried to keep me inside the jail by different means. We took the legal path and people supported us. The people of the state supported us and at last the court released me from jail," said Hemant Soren in a video message before taking oath as Jharkhand CM. -- ANI
