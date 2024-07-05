RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC asks CBI to respond to Kejriwal's bail plea
July 05, 2024  11:26
image
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the CBI to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the CBI on the bail plea and listed it for further hearing on July 17. 

 Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, said the AAP leader is not a flight risk and not a terrorist and the CBI arrested him after he got bail in the ED's money laundering case. Advocate DP Singh, appearing for the CBI, raised objection over Kejriwal directly approaching the HC without first filing the bail plea before the trial court.

 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

 Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Doesn't Taapsee Look Cool?
Doesn't Taapsee Look Cool?

Salman enjoys a view... Pooja turns into a momo... Manju goes biking...

11 injured during Team India's victory parade in Mumbai
11 injured during Team India's victory parade in Mumbai

Nine were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding.

Rohit's Mom Melts Hearts
Rohit's Mom Melts Hearts

Surrounded by the roar of the crowd and the watchful media, a slightly flustered Rohit, gently nudged her with a playful 'Bas Maa'.

Haryana: Can Congress Repeat Lok Sabha Success In Assembly Polls?
Haryana: Can Congress Repeat Lok Sabha Success In Assembly Polls?

'Arithmetic could decide the Haryana election given the presence of multi-cornered contests.'

Wankhede's Deafening Roar For Hardik
Wankhede's Deafening Roar For Hardik

Just months ago, the Mumbai Indians captain faced jeers from his home crowd during IPL 2024. On Thursday, the same stadium erupted in cheers as Hardik was hailed a hero for his crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances