HC asks ASI to reply in suit seeking survey of Agra Jama Masjid
July 05, 2024  17:37
Allahabad high court/File image
The Allahabad high court has asked the Archaeological Survey of India to file its reply in a suit seeking a survey of Jama Masjid in Agra while claiming that the remains of Thakur Keshav Dev's idol in Krishna Janmabhoomi were buried in the mosque. 

The plaintiffs sought a survey by the ASI claiming that Mughal king Aurangzeb had demolished the temple of Keshav Dev in Mathura in 1670 and buried the remains of the idol under Jama Masjid in Agra. 

The plaintiffs also prayed for the appointment of an advocate commissioner in the case seeking survey of the masjid. 

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain passed the order on Thursday while hearing a suit related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case filed in the name of the deity -- Thakur Keshav Dev Ji, Maharaj Virajman Mandir Katra Keshav Dev. 

The court observed, "An application (A-5) is moved on behalf of plaintiffs to direct the respondent-authority to make SIT Report as well as Archeological Survey by the competent authority and Advocate Commissioner also be appointed. Sri Manoj Kumar Singh, learned counsel for the defendants may file reply to this application by the date fixed." -- PTI
