RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hathras stampede main accused surrenders before Delhi police
July 05, 2024  23:58
Hathras stampede victims at hospital/ANI Photo
Hathras stampede victims at hospital/ANI Photo
Hathras stampede main accused Devprakash Madhukar has surrendered before the police in Delhi, claimed his lawyer. 

More details soon. -- PTI    
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Badosa upsets Kasatkina; Gauff, Paolini through
In Pictures - Badosa upsets Kasatkina; Gauff, Paolini through

IMAGES from Day 5 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Friday.

'You will inspire the people of India': PM to Pant
'You will inspire the people of India': PM to Pant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Rishabh Pant's mother when the star wicketkeeper-batter was recuperating from his injuries after a car crash and had told doctors to treat him abroad if required.

Modi's goal to make India high-income country by 2047 unlikely: Financial Times expert
Modi's goal to make India high-income country by 2047 unlikely: Financial Times expert

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a high-income economy by 2047 is unlikely to be achieved, but the country should become an upper middle-income nation by then, Financial Times chief economics commentator Martin Wolf...

SEE: Hardik's heart-warming reunion with son Agastya
SEE: Hardik's heart-warming reunion with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya finally returned home after a long stint in the USA and West Indies and shared a heart warming moment with his son on social media.

Alcaraz survives thrilling five-setter against Tiafoe
Alcaraz survives thrilling five-setter against Tiafoe

Images from Day 5 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances