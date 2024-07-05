RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Guj to take back 108 ha grazing land given to Adani
July 05, 2024  21:43
File image
The Gujarat government on Friday informed the high court that it will take back nearly 108 hectares of 'gauchar' (grazing) land which was given to an Adani Group entity in 2005 near Mundra port in the state's Kutch district. 

The decision by the government came 13 years after residents of Navinal village there moved the high court through a Public Interest Litigation against a decision to allot 231 acres of gauchar land to Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. 

Though the state revenue department had made the allotment in 2005, the villagers came to know about it in 2010 when APSEZ started fencing the gauchar land it had got. 

As per residents, the village was left with just 45 acres of grazing land following allotment of 231 out of 276 acres of such land to APSEZ. 

They also contended that the move was illegal since the village was already facing shortage of grazing land. 

Moreover, they claimed the land was a common one and a community resource. 

In 2014, the high court had disposed of the PIL after the state government said in its affidavit that the deputy collector had passed an order granting additional 387 hectares of government land for the purpose of grazing. -- PTI
