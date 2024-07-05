RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Finally 'ab ki baar, 400 paar' happened but in another country: Tharoor on UK poll
July 05, 2024  23:28
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a swipe at the BJP on Friday after the Labour Party in the UK secured a landslide victory in the general elections there, saying "ab ki baar, 400 paar" finally happened but in another country. 

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders had predicted that it would get more than 370 seats while the National Democratic Alliance would be "400 paar". 

In the polls that concluded last month, the BJP won 240 seats and fell short of a majority but the NDA secured the mandate with 293 seats. 

The Congress bagged 99 seats while the INDIA bloc got 234. 

Following the polls, two Independent MPs pledged support to the Congress, taking the INDIA bloc's tally to 236. 

In a post on X, Tharoor said, "Finally 'ab ki baar 400 paar' happened -- but in another country!" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that amid the tectonic transition in the UK, it was worth recalling the political events that unfolded in India a month ago. -- PTI
