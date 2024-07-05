Don't underestimate Sunak's achievement: UK PM





Starmer says he wants to thank Rishi Sunak, adding that his achievement as the first British Asian PM of this country should not be "underestimated by anyone", says the BBC.





He also recognises the hard work Sunak brought to his leadership.





"Now our country has voted decisively for change and a return of politics to public service," Starmer continues.





Starmer continues by signalling a new era.





He says a gap that's grown between people and politicians has led to "weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future".

British PM Kier Starmer speaks outside 10 Downing Street.