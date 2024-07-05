Doc calls Samantha 'health illiterate', actor hits back





Ruth Prabhu, who has been open with battle with Myositis diagnosis, had recently shared about the benefits of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation but the doctor, whose real name is Dr Abby Philips and goes by the social media handle The Liver Doc, had slammed the actor for sharing misinformation with her fans.





According to his X profile, he is a hepatologist.





He has over 2.5 lakh followers.





In a long statement, posted on Instagram on Friday, Ruth Prabhu, who has 35.3 million followers on the platform, said over the years, she has gone through many different types of medical treatments advised by highly qualified healthcare professionals and they have not always worked.





This led her to read up on "alternate therapies and treatments" and what she shared on social media was done with "good intentions" and suggested by a highly-qualified doctor, who is an MD and has served DRDO for 25 years.





"A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. And I'm quite sure his intentions were noble."





"It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words, especially the bit where he suggests that I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity," the 37-year-old actor wrote. -- PTI

