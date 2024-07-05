BSP's TN chief hacked to death by 6-member gang

BSP's TN chief hacked to death by 6-member gangJuly 05, 2024 22:53
Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong died after he was hacked by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai on Friday, said the police.
The two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur inflicting grievous injuries on him, and fled.
He died on the way to the hospital, they said.
The police have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the suspects. -- PTI
