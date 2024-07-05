RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSP's TN chief hacked to death by 6-member gang
July 05, 2024  22:53
image
Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong died after he was hacked by a six-member gang near his house in Chennai on Friday, said the police. 

The two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur inflicting grievous injuries on him, and fled. 

He died on the way to the hospital, they said. 

The police have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the suspects. -- PTI
