BSP's TN chief hacked to death by 6-member gang





The two-wheeler-borne gang attacked Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur inflicting grievous injuries on him, and fled.





He died on the way to the hospital, they said.





The police have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the suspects. -- PTI

