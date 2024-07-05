BJP appoints state in-charges, retains most office-bearers





Its national general secretaries Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will continue to steer the party's organisational affairs in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka respectively, while Prakash Javadekar and Satish Poonia will be the respective in-charges of Kerala and Haryana.





Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin will be in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Ashish Sood of Goa, Shrikant Sharma of Himachal Pradesh, Laxmikant Bajpai of Jharkhand, Mahendra Singh of Madhya Pradesh and Vijaypal Singh Tomar of Odisha.





Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and party's national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will continue to be the in-charge of Punjab and Uttarakhand respectively.





BJP MP Sambit Patra has also been retained as the coordinator for the northeastern states.





The party had appointed a co-incharge for most of the states.





A state in-charge works as the link between the national leadership and state leadership. -- PTI

