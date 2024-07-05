RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar govt suspends 14 engineers over bridge collapse incidents
July 05, 2024  18:52
File image
File image
The Bihar government on Friday suspended 14 engineers in connection with a series of recent incidents of bridge collapse in the state, a senior official said. 

The decision was taken after a probe panel submitted its report to the water resources department. 

"It was found that engineers were negligent and monitoring was ineffective' that is the main reason behind the collapse of small bridges and causeways in the state," additional chief secretary of WRD, Chaitanya Prasad, told reporters in Patna. 

Those suspended include three executive engineers. A total of 10 bridges collapsed in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in the past 17 days, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PV sales in June skid 7% on heatwave woes
PV sales in June skid 7% on heatwave woes

Passenger vehicle retail sales in India witnessed a 7 per cent on-year decline in June as severe heatwave conditions resulted in 15 per cent less showroom walk-ins, industry body FADA said on Friday. Overall passenger vehicle...

Will heal weariness in the heart, says UK PM Starmer in first speech
Will heal weariness in the heart, says UK PM Starmer in first speech

Keir Starmer, in his first speech as the UK's new prime minister, on Friday pledged to heal the "weariness in the heart" of Britain and rebuild the country after a landslide Labour victory in the general election.

'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'
'Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the grand welcome accorded to the T20 World Cup winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai was also a message to the BCCI to never take away the final match of a major tournament from...

Euro: Demiral banned for two games; Bellingham fined
Euro: Demiral banned for two games; Bellingham fined

In the latest of a slew of sanctions against participating countries for fan misbehaviour, UEFA also fined the English Football Association 10,000 euros for crowd disturbances and 1,000 euros for lighting of fireworks during the Slovakia...

SC to hear pleas to review same-sex marriage verdict on July 10
SC to hear pleas to review same-sex marriage verdict on July 10

According to the cause list of July 10 uploaded on the apex court website, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud would consider in chambers the pleas seeking review of the October 17 last year verdict.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances