RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bieber arrives for Anant's sangeet ceremony
July 05, 2024  12:18
image
After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, now it's Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber who seems to be on the list to enthral guests at the much-awaited wedding. 

 The Canadian pop star landed with his entourage at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday. Clad in a pink sweatshirt, blue loose pants and a red bucket hat, Bieber was seen exiting the airport and leaving in a car. Beiber, who is known for chartbusters like 'Baby', 'Sorry', and 'Never Say Never', among others, reportedly will be performing at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. 

 Sangeet celebrations of Anant and Radhika are scheduled to be held today.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ready For Action This Weekend?
Ready For Action This Weekend?

From wannabe astronauts to visually disabled heroes, be sure to make some time for all the OTT action Sukanya Verma recommends this week.

Monsoon Recipes: Kanda Bhaji, Sweet Potato Tart
Monsoon Recipes: Kanda Bhaji, Sweet Potato Tart

Recipes to reach out to, when it rains and you want to bite into something deep-fried or baked...

All About The Kalki Sequel
All About The Kalki Sequel

'We shot about 20 or 30 days, I'd say at best 20 per cent. The big stuff is remaining.'

Why Did Naidu Meet Modi?
Why Did Naidu Meet Modi?

According to an Andhra government statement, Naidu 'reposed confidence' in the PM's leadership.

How To Deal With Bad Breath, Yellow Teeth?
How To Deal With Bad Breath, Yellow Teeth?

Bad breath or 'halitosis' can have many causes such as decayed teeth, infected gums or even respiratory or gastrointestinal infections, points out rediffGURU Dr Shyam Jamalabad.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances