Bieber arrives for Anant's sangeet ceremony





The Canadian pop star landed with his entourage at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Friday. Clad in a pink sweatshirt, blue loose pants and a red bucket hat, Bieber was seen exiting the airport and leaving in a car. Beiber, who is known for chartbusters like 'Baby', 'Sorry', and 'Never Say Never', among others, reportedly will be performing at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika.





Sangeet celebrations of Anant and Radhika are scheduled to be held today.

After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, now it's Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber who seems to be on the list to enthral guests at the much-awaited wedding.