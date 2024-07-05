Amritpal Singh heads to Delhi to take oath as MP





In the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh contested and won as an independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary seat in Punjab.





He posted a massive margin of 1,97,120 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Kulbir Singh Zira of Congress.





Singh was arrested by Punjab police in April last year, weeks after he evaded police and a stringent National Security Act was invoked against him.His parents, Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur, and his wife Kirandeep Kaur, met the jailed activist in Dibrugarh Central jail last month after his Lok Sabha win.





Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab was held on June 1 in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Jailed head of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh was on Friday morning escorted out of Dibrugarh jail in Assam by a team of the Punjab Police. Singh is likely to take oath as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament in the national capital on Friday.