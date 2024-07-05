Alignment with Gokhale bridge complete, Barfiwala flyover thrown open to traffic





The opening of the vital flyover is expected to ease traffic from Juhu to Andheri East and improve east-west connectivity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.





The flyover was to open from July 1 after the parallel alignment with Gokhale bridge was complete, the BMC had earlier said.





The civic body had received flak from citizens, especially motorists, after the north arm of Gokhale bridge was inaugurated earlier this year and it was found to be not in alignment with the flyover.





The flyover opened for traffic on completion of necessary works of alignment and trials related to vehicle management on Thursday evening. PTI





The CD Barfiwala flyover in Andheri was thrown open to traffic on Thursday evening after it was successfully connected to the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge, a civic official said.