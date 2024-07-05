16 Rohingyas arrested in Tripura for illegally entering India





Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended 11 suspected Rohingyas at Dharmangar Inter State Bus Terminal in North Tripura district on Thursday evening, Dharmanagar police station OC Himadri Sarkar said.





"During interrogation, it was found that the 11 people had crossed the international border from a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh and were awaiting transportation to Guwahati by bus. We arrested them and presented them before a local court," Sarkar said.





Seven juveniles were also detained for illegally entering Indian territory, he added.





In a separate incident in North Tripura's Churaibari area earlier during the day, police intercepted a Guwahati-bound bus and requested passengers to verify their identities.





Five Rohingyas among them failed to produce nationality proof, a senior officer said.





"They were detained initially for questioning. During interrogation, the five admitted to coming from a camp in Bangladesh and planning to travel to Hyderabad via Guwahati," said Pritimoy Chakma, second officer-in-charge at Churabari police station.





They had crossed the international border through Boxangar in Tripura's Sepahijala district, Chakma added. -- PTI

At least 16 Rohingyas, including seven women, were arrested in Tripura for allegedly entering India from Bangladesh without valid documents, the police said.