Victory Parade: Mumbai police urges people to use public transport

Ahead of the Indian Cricket Team's 'Vijay Yatra' that has been scheduled in Mumbai on Thursday, Mumbai Police urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.





The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai.





DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde said, "Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road."





The DCP further urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.





"A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm... Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion..." he added. -- ANI





IMAGE: A Gurukul School of Art teacher makes a painting of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

