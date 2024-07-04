RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Victory Parade: Mumbai police urges people to use public transport
July 04, 2024  08:43
image
Ahead of the Indian Cricket Team's 'Vijay Yatra' that has been scheduled in Mumbai on Thursday, Mumbai Police urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.

The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai.

DCP Zone 1 Pravin Munde said, "Indian cricket team is reaching Mumbai tomorrow after winning the T20 World Cup. A victory procession in an open bus is being held from 5-7 pm on Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium. If you want to attend the procession, kindly reach before 4:30 pm and assemble on the promenade side and not on the road."

The DCP further urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.

"A victory lap is being held in Wankhede Stadium at 7 pm. If you wish to attend that, please ensure you reach and be seated in the stadium before 6 pm... Kindly try to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion..." he added.   -- ANI

IMAGE: A Gurukul School of Art teacher makes a painting of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'What Bigger Award One Can Hope For?'
'What Bigger Award One Can Hope For?'

I did not take up research for any award.' 'What is more important is the medicine that I have developed.' 'This helps the patient recover and the family is happy that their relative has survived and they go back to their lives.

Meet Armaan Malik And His Wives
Meet Armaan Malik And His Wives

YouTuber Armaan Malik is already among the top contenders on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Animated Rohit, Calm Kohli
Animated Rohit, Calm Kohli

The victorious Team India touched down in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Kalki Breaks RRR's Record
Kalki Breaks RRR's Record

After being in theatres for seven days, the Hindi collections of Kalki 2898 AD have comfortably gone past that of RRR to emerge as the third highest Week One grosser among dubbed releases.

2024's Biggest Hindi HITS So Far
2024's Biggest Hindi HITS So Far

2024 may have seen a few flops at the box office but there have been some hits as well.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances