T'gana phone-tapping: HC judge, family were under surveillance: Police
July 04, 2024  19:09
BRS chief and Telangana ex-chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao/File image
Mobile phones of some political leaders and several others including a high court judge and his family were put under surveillance during the previous BRS regime by the accused in the phone-tapping case, the Hyderabad police said in a counter affidavit filed in the Telangana high court. 

The city police also mentioned that the accused police officers had obtained Call Detail Records and Internet Protocol Detail Records of phone numbers of A Revanth Reddy (Telangana PCC president and now chief minister) and others. 

The accused also prepared profiles pertaining to the family members, relatives and close personnel and party associates of Revanth Reddy, they said. 

A charge sheet has been filed against six accused including a suspended DSP of the Special Intelligence Bureau, two additional superintendents of police and a former deputy commissioner of police, who have been arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 13 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. -- PTI
