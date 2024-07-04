RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


T20 WC squad's Mumbai players to be felicitated in Vidhan Bhavan
July 04, 2024  13:39
Four Mumbai players of the T20 World Cup cricket team will be felicitated in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai on Friday, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said in the House on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all from Mumbai, were part of India's T20 World Cup squad. 

 On June 29, the Indian cricket team won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. India's previous ICC title was in 2013 when it won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday raised the issue in the assembly of players from Mumbai being felicitated in the Vidhan Bhavan earlier.
