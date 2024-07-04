T20 Victory Parade: All roads, trains lead to SoBo





After their ICC T20 World Cup celebrations in Delhi on Thursday morning, which included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.





Speaking to ANI, Naik said that all necessary arrangements have been made and the maximum police force has been kept by MCA for the event. The players are now headed to Mumbai to participate in an open bus victory parade starting at 5pm followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. It would be a special moment for the 37-year-old Rohit, who is a Mumbaikar and a huge fan favourite in the city. A similar road show was held in Mumbai 17 years ago when Dhoni's team had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa. PTI

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik said that free entry will be given to the public for the Indian team's grand victory parade celebrating their ICC T20 World Cup win.