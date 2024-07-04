Raj Bhavan invites INDIA bloc, Hemant Soren today





The other leaders invited by the Raj Bhavan include state Congress president Rajesh Thakur and RJD leader Satyanand Bhakta.





Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role and said that the ruling alliance had chosen Hemant Soren as the leader.





"A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster," Champai Soren told reporters.





Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan on February 2.After staking a claim to form government in Jharkhand, the JMM executive president said that the details of everything would be shared soon.





"The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures," said Hemant Soren.





Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.





He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

