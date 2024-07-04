RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Raj Bhavan invites INDIA bloc, Hemant Soren today
July 04, 2024  12:44
Mr and Mrs Soren
Mr and Mrs Soren
Raj Bhavan has invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday after CM Champai Soren resigned from the post.

The other leaders invited by the Raj Bhavan include state Congress president Rajesh Thakur and RJD leader Satyanand Bhakta.

Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role and said that the ruling alliance had chosen Hemant Soren as the leader.

"A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster," Champai Soren told reporters.

Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan on February 2.After staking a claim to form government in Jharkhand, the JMM executive president said that the details of everything would be shared soon.

"The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures," said Hemant Soren.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. 

He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such in 15 days
Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such in 15 days

Another instance of bridge collapse came to the fore in Bihar on Thursday, making it the 10th such incident to have been reported from the state in just over a fortnight, an official said.

Should You Invest In Gilt Funds?
Should You Invest In Gilt Funds?

By taking the mutual fund route, investors can take exposure to gilts with small amounts. Over a decade or more, returns from these funds tend to be sound.

Special Cake For Team India!
Special Cake For Team India!

The celebratory cake, a masterpiece by the Maurya chefs, boasted three tiers reflecting the team's jersey colours: Orange, blue, and white.

Kerala boy dies of infection caused by rare brain-eating amoeba
Kerala boy dies of infection caused by rare brain-eating amoeba

A 14-year-old boy, who was under treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, died at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Sebi Has Strong Case Against Hindenburg
Sebi Has Strong Case Against Hindenburg

If Hindenburg or its partner do not join the investigation, then Sebi may pass an ex-parte order against it, which may be enforced as a foreign award in US courts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances