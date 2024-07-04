Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras





Terming the tragedy as an "unfortunate incident", Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) said Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with the affected people during his visit. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.





Police have lodged an FIR against the organizers of the congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions, with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event, exceeding the permitted capacity of 80,000. PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people have been killed in a stampede during a religious congregation two days ago, senior party leader K C Venugopal said on Thursday.