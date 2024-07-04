RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras
July 04, 2024  15:11
This man lost his daughter in the stampede
This man lost his daughter in the stampede
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people have been killed in a stampede during a religious congregation two days ago, senior party leader K C Venugopal said on Thursday. 

 Terming the tragedy as an "unfortunate incident", Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) said Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with the affected people during his visit. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy. 

 Police have lodged an FIR against the organizers of the congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions, with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event, exceeding the permitted capacity of 80,000. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi
World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi

PM Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence, on Thursday morning.

Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions
Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions

Rohit Sharma and the Indian team arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg early in the morning and spent nearly two hours there, savouring a delicious breakfast.

Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan
Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team returned to New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday morning to a euphoric reception.

Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart

India and China on Thursday vowed to redouble efforts to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest and 'stabilise and rebuild' ties even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart...

Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?
Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?

The bias for the BSE benchmark index, technical charts suggest, is likely to remain bullish as long as the index holds above 75,600 levels for the rest of the year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances