Rahul Gandhi to meet stampede survivors on Friday
July 04, 2024  22:16
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras on Friday following the stampede in which 121 people were killed, party officials said on Thursday. 

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai told PTI that Gandhi will also meet the family members of the victims. 

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras on Friday. He will meet the family members of the victims of the incident," said Rai. 

Earlier in the day, Rai blamed the state government for the incident. 

The stampede occurred at the satsang of self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, on Tuesday. 

This will be the first visit of a senior opposition leader to Hathras since the incident took place. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras on Wednesday and met the victims.
