People started exiting together: Hathras eyewitness





In the Hathras stampede, 123 people were killed. Maurya said that she helped various women get over the situation but eventually, she also fell and suffered injuries. "I was deputed in front of the stage. There was a huge crowd there after the event concluded. People started falling over each other. I helped many women but later even I fell and suffered injuries. The problem was that there was a huge crowd and everyone started exiting the venue together. At the time, I was only trying to save people. The CM asked me about the incident yesterday," she said.





She said that the ground was muddy because of rain, and it was hard for people to get out.





"There are farmlands there, that's how people tried to make it out," she added.





Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri for 'Bhole Baba', a self-styled godman who conducted a Satsang in Hathras. An FIR has been registered on the incident naming organizers of the prayer meeting but 'Bhole Baba' has not been named yet.

