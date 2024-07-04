Parts of Manipur flooded after heavy rain; two killed, 2,000 evacuated





At least two people have drowned in Senapati River in Senapati district.





The state government declared a holiday for all government offices on Wednesday, while schools will remain closed till Thursday in view of the flood situation, they said.





The Imphal river breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, and the Kongba river at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East, a senior official said.





The Iril river also overflowed at Sawombung and parts of Ksheteigao in Imphal East.





"Huge volumes of river water entered residential localities... Over a 3-km stretch of the India-Myanmar road has also been flooded and more than 1,000 people were affected," he said.





Relief and rescue operations are underway for the affected people, he added. -- PTI

