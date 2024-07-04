Never had any intention to lower dignity of SC: IMA chief tenders apology





The Indian Medical Association was equally concerned about the issues of malpractice, Dr Asokan said in the statement referring to the April 23 order in which the apex court during the hearing of a matter related to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's misleading advertisements case had observed that it was of the opinion that IMA also needs to put its house in order.





In an affidavit filed in the top court, Dr Asokan had also tendered an unconditional apology for his statement against the Supreme Court. -- PTI

Indian Medical Association chief Dr RV Asokan on Thursday issued a public apology for his remarks in an interview regarding an observation made by the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case to which the IMA was a party, saying he regrets his statement and it was never his intention to lower the court's dignity.