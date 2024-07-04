RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Never had any intention to lower dignity of SC: IMA chief tenders apology
July 04, 2024  23:22
Indian Medical Association chief Dr RV Asokan on Thursday issued a public apology for his remarks in an interview regarding an observation made by the Supreme Court during the hearing of a case to which the IMA was a party, saying he regrets his statement and it was never his intention to lower the court's dignity. 

"The IMA National President Dr R V Asokan has released an apology regretting his statement to the press regarding a comment by the Supreme Court while IMA was party to the case," the statement issued by the doctors' association said. 

The Indian Medical Association was equally concerned about the issues of malpractice, Dr Asokan said in the statement referring to the April 23 order in which the apex court during the hearing of a matter related to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's misleading advertisements case had observed that it was of the opinion that IMA also needs to put its house in order. 

In an affidavit filed in the top court, Dr Asokan had also tendered an unconditional apology for his statement against the Supreme Court. -- PTI
