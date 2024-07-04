RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NEET paper leak: CBI arrests key conspirator
July 04, 2024  09:03
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the suspected key conspirator in connection with the irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG case, said the official.

According to the official, the suspected key conspirator, identified as Aman Singh, was arrested in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI nabbed two accused, namely -- Dr Ehsaan Ul Haq and Imtiaz Alam -- who were working as the principal and vice principal of the Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

Haq was appointed the city coordinator by the NEET-UG exam 2024.

This also follows two more arrests made by the central agency in Bihar's Patna.

A senior official with the CBI confirmed the arrest of two people identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh.

The arrested individuals were found to be operating from Patna.

The official said that while the accused, Ashutosh, was arranging safe house premises for the students, the other accused, Manish, used to take the candidates to a school to 'prepare' them for the exam.

"Manish Prakash transported the students in his car. While the students were accommodated in Ashutosh's house," the CBI officer pointed out.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'What Bigger Award One Can Hope For?'
'What Bigger Award One Can Hope For?'

I did not take up research for any award.' 'What is more important is the medicine that I have developed.' 'This helps the patient recover and the family is happy that their relative has survived and they go back to their lives.

Meet Armaan Malik And His Wives
Meet Armaan Malik And His Wives

YouTuber Armaan Malik is already among the top contenders on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Animated Rohit, Calm Kohli
Animated Rohit, Calm Kohli

The victorious Team India touched down in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Kalki Breaks RRR's Record
Kalki Breaks RRR's Record

After being in theatres for seven days, the Hindi collections of Kalki 2898 AD have comfortably gone past that of RRR to emerge as the third highest Week One grosser among dubbed releases.

2024's Biggest Hindi HITS So Far
2024's Biggest Hindi HITS So Far

2024 may have seen a few flops at the box office but there have been some hits as well.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances