Mumbai to get new medical college
July 04, 2024  14:04
Representational image
Representational image
A new state government-run medical college will start on the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital in south Mumbai from the academic year 2024-25, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif told the legislative assembly on Thursday. 

He said the medical college will be affiliated with GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals. 

The decision to start the medical college was taken on January 31, 2012. 

The Indian Council of Medical Research has given the permission to start the facility, he said. 

The college will start with 50 students and the intake of students will be gradually increased, the minister said.
