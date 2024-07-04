RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8 to 10
July 04, 2024  17:33
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between the two countries. 

After concluding his trip to Russia, Modi will travel to Austria, which will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to that country in 41 years, the ministry of external affairs said. 

It will be Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. 

His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok. -- PTI
