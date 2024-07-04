Medical student found hanging in hostel in UP, probe on





The victim was identified as Osho Raj alia Basu (28), a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand, they said.





Superintendent of police (city) Akhilesh Bhadauria said, "Earlier today, information was received that the body of Osho Raj, a student of the anaesthesia department of a private university located on Delhi Road, was found hanging in his hostel room."





The police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.





The family members of the student have been informed.





Further investigation into the matter is underway.





According to police, this is the second such death in the university this month.





On Monday, the body of assistant professor Dr. Aditi Mehrotra (30) was found lying on the floor in the guest house of the university.





It is suspected to be a case of suicide. However, the investigation into the matter is underway, the police said. -- PTI

