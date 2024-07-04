RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Medical exam question paper leaked in Kerala
July 04, 2024  23:03
File image
The Kerala cyber police registered a case on Thursday after an announcement was made on social media that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination question paper and answer key were for sale. 

After completing MBBS studies abroad, those who wish to practice in India are required to pass the FMGE conducted by the National Board of Examinations. 

A state police spokesperson said that the City Cyber Crime Police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a case against groups that advertised the sale of question papers for the July 6 exam on Telegram groups. 

The case was registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024, making it the first case of its kind in the state to be registered under this law, the spokesperson said in a statement. 

As part of efforts to detect such frauds, the cyber division of the police has started 24x7 cyber patrolling on social media platforms, including various Telegram channels, it said. -- PTI
