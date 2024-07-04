MCD razes unauthorised religious structure in Delhi's Rohini





The MCD carried out the demolition drive following a court order to take action against unauthorised construction of a religious structure encroaching upon a park in the area.





The removal of the unauthorised construction/encroachment was scheduled on various occasions but could not be carried out due to non-availability of police force, said a civic body official.





The MCD along with a team of local police and paramilitary forces on Thursday morning reached the spot at Rohini sector 22 and carried out the demolition drive against the illegal construction.





The religious structure was built adjoining a park in the residential colony of Pocket 6 of Rohini sector 22.





The action sparked protests by some locals but the situation was made under control, a police officer said. -- PTI

