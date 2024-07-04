RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS Speaker amends rules; bars members from raising slogans during oath
July 04, 2024  00:50
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla/File image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla/File image
With some Lok Sabha members resorting to sloganeering during oath taking, Speaker Om Birla has amended the rule which now bars MPs-elect from adding any remark to the oath as members of the House. 

Birla added a fresh clause to 'Direction 1' to the 'Directions by the Speaker' for regulating certain matters related to the functioning of the House that are not specifically provided in the rules. 

According to the amendment to 'Direction 1', the new clause 3 now states that a member shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation, and "shall not use any word or expression or make any remark as a prefix or suffix to the form of oath or affirmation". 

The amendment came against the backdrop of several members raising slogans like "Jai Samvidhan" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" while taking oath last week. One member had also raised the slogan 'Jai Palestine', which too was objected to by several members. 

The speaker had urged the members to stick to the prescribed format but in vain. 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged several members used the solemn occasion of taking oath or making affirmation to send a political message. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp
Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp

Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest temperature in the month of July in 25 years since 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Wimbledon PIX: Easy for Alcaraz; Fognini shocks Ruud
Wimbledon PIX: Easy for Alcaraz; Fognini shocks Ruud

IMAGES from Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Wednesday.

In Pictures - Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback
In Pictures - Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback

IMAGES from Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Wednesday.

Army rebuts Rahul's claim, says Agniveer Ajay's family paid Rs 93.39 lakh
Army rebuts Rahul's claim, says Agniveer Ajay's family paid Rs 93.39 lakh

The total amount will be Rs 1.65 crore approximately, it said in the "clarification" that came after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared on X a video purportedly of Kumar's father, who stated he had not received any money.

Bihar sees 3 more bridge collapses on Wednesday, 9th in 15 days
Bihar sees 3 more bridge collapses on Wednesday, 9th in 15 days

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the collapse, with a surge in Gandaki river potentially weakening the bridge's structure.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances