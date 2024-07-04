LK Advani discharged from hospital





The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences following a night-long stay there.





Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 pm, the sources said.





The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night. Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm on Wednesday.





He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani. -- PTI

