LK Advani discharged from hospital
July 04, 2024  18:02
image
Bharatiya Janata Party veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday evening, sources said. 

The 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences following a night-long stay there. 

Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital around 5 pm, the sources said.

The sources had said his condition remained stable after being admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night. Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm on Wednesday. 

He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani. -- PTI
