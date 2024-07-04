RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JEE aspirant hangs self in Kota, 13th case in 2024
July 04, 2024  18:31
A 16-year-old engineering aspirant allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his PG room in Kota, the police said on Thursday. 

This is the thirteenth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. 

The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023. Sandeep Kumar Kurmi, a native of Bihar's Nalanda district, was taking coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination in Kota for the last two years and lived in a paying guest room in Mahaveer Nagar - III, the police said. 

At around 7 am on Thursday, the teen's classmate went to his room. 

When he did not get any response, he peeped through the window and found Kurmi hanging from the ceiling fan, Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru said. 

Kurmi's classmate informed the PG caretaker who then informed the police, he said. 

According to the SHO, the student committed suicide on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. 

No suicide note was recovered from the room, the police said. 

Kurmi's brother, Sanjeet, is taking coaching for the medical entrance exam NEET in Kota and lives in a separate PG room in Dadabari area, head constable Mahaveer Prasad said. -- PTI

Please read Shyam G Menon's article on Rediff, There's More To Life Than NEEThere
