Jarange's security beefed up with 4 armed jawans
July 04, 2024  20:13
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange/File image/ANI Photo
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange/File image/ANI Photo
The security of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been increased with the addition of four armed personnel, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai informed the assembly on Thursday. 

Speaking about allegations of a drone being used for surveillance of Jarange's home, he said police had visited Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district. 

Three teams have been formed by the Jalna superintendent of police to probe the case, the minister said. 

The issue of drone surveillance was raided by Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday. -- PTI
