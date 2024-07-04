RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian Mujahideen terrorist held in MP's Khandwa
July 04, 2024  22:37
File image
File image
Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad sleuths arrested a terrorist associated with the banned organisation Indian Mujahideen from his residence in Khandwa district on Thursday morning, an official said.  

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Faizan (34), a resident of Kanjar Mohalla, Saluja Colony, in Khandwa district. 

The team of ATS also recovered Jihadi literature related to IM, ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and other terrorist organisations, four mobile phones, one pistol and five live cartridges from the spot.  

Inspector general of MP ATS, Ashish said, "On the instruction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state ATS is keeping a close eye on the entire state to adopt a zero tolerance policy to prevent terrorist and other anti-national activities. In this sequence, the ATS team on Thursday morning arrested a terrorist Faizan (34 years), associated with the banned organisation Indian Mujahideen from his residence in Khandwa district. A crime has been registered against him under Sections 13 (1) (B), 18, 20, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PM Modi: Olympics-bound team will make India proud
PM Modi: Olympics-bound team will make India proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that India's Olympic-bound contingent will make the country proud and live up to the aspirations of 140 crore people

This trophy belongs to the nation: Rohit
This trophy belongs to the nation: Rohit

'Rohit and I, we've been trying this for so long. We always wanted to win a World Cup. Bringing the trophy back to Wankhede is a very special feeling.'

Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such in 15 days
Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such in 15 days

Another instance of bridge collapse came to the fore in Bihar on Thursday, making it the 10th such incident to have been reported from the state in just over a fortnight, an official said.

Once Mumbai's villain, Hardik returns to Wankhede as WC hero
Once Mumbai's villain, Hardik returns to Wankhede as WC hero

Pandya's comeback journey following an ankle injury which he suffered in the ODI World Cup was one that is replete with elements of disappointment and dejection but also with utmost resilience and determination shown against adversity.

In Pictures - Djokovic overcomes spirited Fearnley challenge
In Pictures - Djokovic overcomes spirited Fearnley challenge

IMAGES from Day 4 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances