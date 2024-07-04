Indian Mujahideen terrorist held in MP's Khandwa





The arrested terrorist has been identified as Faizan (34), a resident of Kanjar Mohalla, Saluja Colony, in Khandwa district.





The team of ATS also recovered Jihadi literature related to IM, ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and other terrorist organisations, four mobile phones, one pistol and five live cartridges from the spot.





Inspector general of MP ATS, Ashish said, "On the instruction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state ATS is keeping a close eye on the entire state to adopt a zero tolerance policy to prevent terrorist and other anti-national activities. In this sequence, the ATS team on Thursday morning arrested a terrorist Faizan (34 years), associated with the banned organisation Indian Mujahideen from his residence in Khandwa district. A crime has been registered against him under Sections 13 (1) (B), 18, 20, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967." -- ANI

