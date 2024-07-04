RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India-China relations guided by 3 Ms: Jaishankar
July 04, 2024  11:08
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining border issues in eastern Ladakh during a meeting. 

 In the talks held on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Kazakh capital, Jaishankar conveyed to Wang that respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential. 

 The external affairs minister also reaffirmed India's persistent view that the ties between the two sides must be based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

 The Jaishankar-Wang talks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May.

 "Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end," Jaishankar said on 'X'. 

 "Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties," he said. 

 India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kohli Celebrates With His Family
Kohli Celebrates With His Family

'So proud bhai'.

SKY's Bhangra Moves!
SKY's Bhangra Moves!

Surya Kumar Yadav showcasing the celebratory spirit with some lively dhol dancing upon arrival.

Want To Know Priyanka's Secret?
Want To Know Priyanka's Secret?

Disha gets a tattoo... Kajol's killer smile... Sobhita visits a temple...

Biden not stepping down from poll race: White House
Biden not stepping down from poll race: White House

Biden, 81, is increasingly receiving calls from Democratic Party leaders and editorial boards of mainstream American media to step down from the presidential race and let others from the party lead them in the November 5 elections. So...

Startups Likely To Step Up Hiring
Startups Likely To Step Up Hiring

'In the second half of 2024, about 60% of startup jobs will be taken by entry-level candidates with 0-3 years of experience.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances