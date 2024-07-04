High court asks ASI to submit Bhojshala survey report by July 15





The court ordered the ASI to present the complete report of the nearly three-month-long survey on the premises of the disputed 11th-century monument, the subject of a wrangle between Hindus and Muslims, by July 15.





According to the previous order of the high court, the ASI was required to submit its complete survey report of the complex by July 2, but the agency moved a plea on the last day seeking another four weeks for the report submission.





In the plea, ASI contended that the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute had sought three weeks to study the huge data collected during the Ground Penetrating Radar-Geographic Information System survey of the medieval-era structure and submit a final report.





The bench of Justice Sushruta Arvind Dharmadhikari and Duppala Venkata Ramana said on Thursday that sufficient time has already been given to the ASI. -- PTI

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday granted 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India to submit its survey report of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex in the state's Dhar district.