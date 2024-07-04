RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hemant Soren to take oath as CM on July 7
July 04, 2024  14:20
image
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Hemant Soren to form the government in the state, a day after Champai Soren stepped down from the chief minister's post.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on July 7, according to Supriyo Bhattacharya, general secretary of the JMM."Governor has invited us to form the government. The swearing in ceremony will be held on July 7," Bhattacharya said.

Soren along with the leaders of INDIA bloc arrived at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on the invite of Governor today.Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role.

"A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster," Champai Soren told reporters.

Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan on February 2 this year.

After staking a claim to form government in Jharkhand, the JMM executive president said that the details of everything would be shared soon.

"The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures," said Hemant Soren.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. 

He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.
