Hemant Soren takes oath as 13th CM of Jharkhand





He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, an official said.





Soren's father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present at the swearing-in ceremony.





Chamapi Soren, who resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday, was also present on the occasion.





Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the high court of Jharkhand granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.





He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate. -- PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday took oath as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand.