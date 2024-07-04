Heading to the parade...

Sign inCreate Account
Congress state unit president Rajesh Thakur told PTI that the decision was taken in a meeting of coalition partners at Soren's residence in Ranchi.
PM Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence, on Thursday morning.
Rohit Sharma and the Indian team arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg early in the morning and spent nearly two hours there, savouring a delicious breakfast.
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team returned to New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday morning to a euphoric reception.
India and China on Thursday vowed to redouble efforts to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest and 'stabilise and rebuild' ties even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart...