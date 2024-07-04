RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heading to the parade...
July 04, 2024  15:57
Pic: Satish Bodas
Pic: Satish Bodas
And mega crowds getting off trains at Marine Lines station to join the T20 WC victory parade in Mumbai. 
Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on July 7
Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on July 7

Congress state unit president Rajesh Thakur told PTI that the decision was taken in a meeting of coalition partners at Soren's residence in Ranchi.

World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi
World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi

PM Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence, on Thursday morning.

Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions
Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions

Rohit Sharma and the Indian team arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg early in the morning and spent nearly two hours there, savouring a delicious breakfast.

Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan
Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team returned to New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday morning to a euphoric reception.

Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart

India and China on Thursday vowed to redouble efforts to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest and 'stabilise and rebuild' ties even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart...

