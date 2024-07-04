RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hathras: All bodies identified, handed over to kin
July 04, 2024  13:42
image
The bodies of all victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, District Magistrate Asish Kumar said in Hathras on Thursday. 

 A total of 121 people, mostly women, had died after the stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday.

 "There were three bodies which were unidentified till Wednesday. Two of them were identified late last night," Kumar told PTI Thursday. 

 Meanwhile, one body has been identified by the family over a video call in Aligarh hospital and they are on their way to the facility, he added. According to officials, the crowd at the congregation exceeded 2.5 lakh, while the permitted limit was 80,000 people. PTI
