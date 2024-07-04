RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Free entry at Team India's victory parade in Mumbai
July 04, 2024  14:43
The T20 WC team with the PM today
Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik announced that the public will enjoy free entry to celebrate the Indian cricket team's ICC T20 World Cup win with a grand victory parade in Mumbai.

After celebrating in Delhi on Thursday morning, which includes a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rohit Sharma-led team will head to Mumbai. The celebration will feature an open-top bus ride along Marine Drive and culminate at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5 pm onwards.

Naik assured that all necessary arrangements have been made in collaboration with the Mumbai Police and BCCI to ensure the event's smooth conduct.

 "Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are offering free entry to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday, and MCA has arranged for maximum police presence. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country, and we are excited to welcome the Indian team today," Naik said.

MCA member Jitendra Awhad shared his excitement, stating, "It feels great. After a long time, India has won the World Cup, and they will be welcomed in Mumbai, the land of cricket. Cricket is not just a sport but a religion throughout India."
