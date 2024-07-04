RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Free entry at Team India's victory parade in Mumbai
July 04, 2024  14:43
The T20 WC team with the PM today
The T20 WC team with the PM today
Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik announced that the public will enjoy free entry to celebrate the Indian cricket team's ICC T20 World Cup win with a grand victory parade in Mumbai.

After celebrating in Delhi on Thursday morning, which includes a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rohit Sharma-led team will head to Mumbai. The celebration will feature an open-top bus ride along Marine Drive and culminate at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5 pm onwards.

Naik assured that all necessary arrangements have been made in collaboration with the Mumbai Police and BCCI to ensure the event's smooth conduct.

 "Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are offering free entry to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. We had a meeting with Mumbai Police yesterday, and MCA has arranged for maximum police presence. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country, and we are excited to welcome the Indian team today," Naik said.

MCA member Jitendra Awhad shared his excitement, stating, "It feels great. After a long time, India has won the World Cup, and they will be welcomed in Mumbai, the land of cricket. Cricket is not just a sport but a religion throughout India."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi
World champ Kohli 'honoured' to meet PM Modi

PM Modi met the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team over breakfast at his residence, on Thursday morning.

Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions
Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions

Rohit Sharma and the Indian team arrived at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg early in the morning and spent nearly two hours there, savouring a delicious breakfast.

Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan
Mumbai players to be felicitated at Vidhan Bhavan

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian team returned to New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday morning to a euphoric reception.

Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
Respect LAC, Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart

India and China on Thursday vowed to redouble efforts to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest and 'stabilise and rebuild' ties even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart...

Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?
Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?

The bias for the BSE benchmark index, technical charts suggest, is likely to remain bullish as long as the index holds above 75,600 levels for the rest of the year.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances