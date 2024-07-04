RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Andheri
July 04, 2024  17:00
Pic courtesy: @zoru75
The slab of a flyover in Andheri in Mumbai fell on a moving car on Thursday afternoon, though thankfully no one was injured, a civic official said. The incident happened near Gundavali metro rail station on Western Express Highway at 3:20 pm, he said. 

"The slab fell on the bonnet of the car, damaging its front part. Fire brigade, police and personnel from the local ward office were deployed for relief work post the incident," he said. More details are awaited, the official added. PTI
