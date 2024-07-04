ED quizzes TV actors in fraud forex trading app case





The sources said actors Krystel Dsouza and Karan Wahi were called for questioning in order to elicit information about some payments being made for promotions of the app named OctaFx which also had a website -- www.octafx.com.





The statements of the two have been recorded as the ED is investigating this case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.





Another TV actor and model Nia Sharma has also been summoned, the sources said.





It is understood that the agency wants to understand the operations of the platform and these actors may not be seen as wrongdoers or accused.





The money laundering case of the ED stems from a Pune Police (Shivaji Nagar police station) FIR filed against the app and its promoters who are alleged to have duped numerous investors by luring them with high returns.





The federal agency had earlier said that the app (OCTAFX) and its website were "not authorised" by RBI to deal in forex trading. It had said that the platform was widely promoted on social networking sites and is following referral-based incentive models for acquiring users. -- PTI

