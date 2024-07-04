RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED quizzes TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
July 04, 2024  01:04
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday recorded the statement of two television actors here as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the operations of an "illegal" online forex trading platform that is alleged to have duped investors to the tune of Rs 500 crore, official sources said. 

The sources said actors Krystel Dsouza and Karan Wahi were called for questioning in order to elicit information about some payments being made for promotions of the app named OctaFx which also had a website -- www.octafx.com. 

The statements of the two have been recorded as the ED is investigating this case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said. 

Another TV actor and model Nia Sharma has also been summoned, the sources said. 

It is understood that the agency wants to understand the operations of the platform and these actors may not be seen as wrongdoers or accused. 

The money laundering case of the ED stems from a Pune Police (Shivaji Nagar police station) FIR filed against the app and its promoters who are alleged to have duped numerous investors by luring them with high returns. 

The federal agency had earlier said that the app (OCTAFX) and its website were "not authorised" by RBI to deal in forex trading. It had said that the platform was widely promoted on social networking sites and is following referral-based incentive models for acquiring users. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC slams Manipur govt for failing to shift Kuki prisoner to hospital
SC slams Manipur govt for failing to shift Kuki prisoner to hospital

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan made some strong observations against the state while hearing a plea filed by Lunkhongam Haokip that he was suffering from piles and tuberculosis and was not taken to hospital by jail...

Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp
Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp

Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest temperature in the month of July in 25 years since 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Wimbledon PIX: Easy for Alcaraz; Fognini shocks Ruud
Wimbledon PIX: Easy for Alcaraz; Fognini shocks Ruud

IMAGES from Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Wednesday.

In Pictures - Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback
In Pictures - Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback

IMAGES from Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Wednesday.

Army rebuts Rahul's claim, says Agniveer Ajay's family paid Rs 93.39 lakh
Army rebuts Rahul's claim, says Agniveer Ajay's family paid Rs 93.39 lakh

The total amount will be Rs 1.65 crore approximately, it said in the "clarification" that came after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared on X a video purportedly of Kumar's father, who stated he had not received any money.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances