RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Dead snake found in Maha Anganwadi mid-day meal packet
July 04, 2024  00:01
Representational image
Representational image
A tiny dead snake was allegedly found in a packet of mid-day meal meant for children at an `Anganwadi' or government-run nursery school in western Maharashtra's Sangli district. 

The alleged incident was reported by the parents of a child at Palus on Monday, said Anandi Bhosale, vice-president of the state Anganwadi workers' union, though district officials could not be contacted to confirm it. 

"Children in the age group of six months to three years get packets of mid-day meal, a premix of dal khichadi, at Anganwadis. On Monday, meal packets were distributed by Anganwadi workers in Palus. The parents of one of the children claimed that a tiny dead snake was found in the packet they received," she said on Wednesday. 

The Anganwadi `sevika' (woman worker) reported the incident to the officials, Bhosale added. 

Deputy chief executive officer of the Sangli Zilla Parishad Sandip Yadav and other officials from the food safety committee visited the Anganwadi and the packet was taken away for lab tests, she said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback
In Pictures - Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback

IMAGES from Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Wednesday.

Army rebuts Rahul's claim, says Agniveer Ajay's family paid Rs 93.39 lakh
Army rebuts Rahul's claim, says Agniveer Ajay's family paid Rs 93.39 lakh

The total amount will be Rs 1.65 crore approximately, it said in the "clarification" that came after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared on X a video purportedly of Kumar's father, who stated he had not received any money.

Bihar sees 3 more bridge collapses on Wednesday, 9th in 15 days
Bihar sees 3 more bridge collapses on Wednesday, 9th in 15 days

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the collapse, with a surge in Gandaki river potentially weakening the bridge's structure.

Euro 2024: A look at the figures from the Group Phase
Euro 2024: A look at the figures from the Group Phase

With eight teams left in the tournament the numbers around Euro 2024 are becoming clearer, with Spain, England and France all considered likely winners and a race for top scorer that is still very tight.

Stokes: 'Bazball' philosophy changed cricket forever
Stokes: 'Bazball' philosophy changed cricket forever

England's highly aggressive 'Bazball' approach to Test cricket did not secure the 2023 home Ashes against their arch rivals, Australia.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances